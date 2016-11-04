版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield Infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.68

* Brookfield Infrastructure says will be investing over $1.1 billion in build-out of co's Brazilian gas and electricity transmission business

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

