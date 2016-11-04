版本:
BRIEF-Rhino Resource Partners Q3 loss per share $0.41

Nov 4 Rhino Resource Partners LP :

* Rhino resource partners LP announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue $43.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

