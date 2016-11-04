BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Ngl Energy Partners Lp
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* NGL Energy Partners says fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA target updated to $485 million - $500 million
* NGL Energy Partners says expects remaining capital expenditures for Grand Mesa project to total approximately $15.2 million
* NGL Energy Partners lp says qtrly loss per common unit $0.71
* NGL Energy Partners says qtrly total revenues $3.05 billion versus. $3.19 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $3.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.97 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.