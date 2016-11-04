版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

Nov 4 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* NGL Energy Partners says fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA target updated to $485 million - $500 million

* NGL Energy Partners says expects remaining capital expenditures for Grand Mesa project to total approximately $15.2 million

* NGL Energy Partners lp says qtrly loss per common unit $0.71

* NGL Energy Partners says qtrly total revenues $3.05 billion versus. $3.19 billion last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.97 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

