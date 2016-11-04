版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.45

Nov 4 Senior Housing Properties Trust :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* For quarter ended September 30, 2016, same property cash basis NOI increased 0.4%

* Senior housing properties trust announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐