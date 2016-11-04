版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-USA Truck reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 Usa Truck Inc

* USA Truck reports third quarter 2016 results

* Expect to achieve positive earnings per share for full year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $105.5 million versus $123.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

