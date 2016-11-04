版本:
BRIEF-Crestwood announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Nov 4 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results; on-track to achieve 2016 guidance; Delaware Basin expansion projects underway

* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.14

* Qtrly total revenues $587.6 million versus $630.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

