BRIEF-Cambrex reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

Nov 4 Cambrex Corp :

* Says company expects full year 2016 sales, excluding impact of foreign currency, to increase between 12% and 14% compared to 2015.

* Qtrly sales increased 8% to $99.9 million compared to $92.4 million in same quarter last year.

* Cambrex reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: