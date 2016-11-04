版本:
BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

Nov 4 Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform Specialty Products Corporation announces third quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $850.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Improved full year adjusted EBITDA* guidance to range of $750 million to $765 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

