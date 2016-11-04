版本:
BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 4 Zais Group Holdings Inc

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Nisha Motani has been named as acting chief financial officer, effective as of December 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

