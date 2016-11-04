BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q2 adjusted earnings C$0.16/shr

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Heroux-Devtek Inc
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.26
* Q2 sales C$91.6 million versus C$94.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heroux-Devtek - Q2 results reflect start-up, excess processing costs associated with ongoing ramp up of complete landing gear systems for boeing 777
* Heroux-Devtek - Expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, though no longer anticipate sales to reach $420 million
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Q2 results also reflect reduced customer requirements for landing gear components destined to certain commercial, defence programs
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Over medium term, co remains on pace to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.