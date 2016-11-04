版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Q3 FFO per unit $0.68

Nov 4 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.68

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

