公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Section Rouge completes pvt placement in connection with reverse take-over by Sama Resources

Nov 4 Section Rouge Media Inc

* Section Rouge Media Inc completes private placement in connection with reverse take-over by Sama Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

