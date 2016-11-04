版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Mcewen Mining appoints Xavier Ochoa as COO

Nov 4 Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen Mining appoints Xavier Ochoa as president and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

