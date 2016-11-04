版本:
BRIEF-Shutterstock sees full year 2016 income from operations of $43 mln-$51 mln

Nov 4 Shutterstock Inc

* Shutterstock inc sees full year 2016 revenue of $495 - $510 million

* Shutterstock inc sees full year 2016 income from operations of $43 - $51 million

* Sees 2016 revenue of $495 - $510 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $504.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shutterstock reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $123.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

