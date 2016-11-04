版本:
BRIEF-Sunedison Semiconductor reports regulatory approvals from Taiwan and Austria for proposed acquisition

Nov 4 Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd :

* Sunedison semiconductor Ltd - all pre-closing antitrust requirements for Globalwafers deal have been completed.

* Sunedison Semiconductor announces regulatory approvals from Taiwan and Austria for proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

