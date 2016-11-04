BRIEF-Realogy Q3 earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Realogy Holdings Corp :
* Realogy Holdings Corp - for full year 2016, company expects homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 pct to 4 pct year-over-year
* For q4 of 2016, realogy expects to achieve overall homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 pct to 5 pct year-over-year
* Realogy Holdings Corp - Realogy also expects to deliver operating ebitda of between $750 million and $770 million for fy
* Realogy Holdings Corp - for q4 of 2016, realogy expects to achieve overall homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 pct to 5 pct year-over-year
* Realogy Holdings - expects to realize over $30 million in actual savings in 2016, is on track to reach annualized run-rate savings target of $60 million in 2017
* Realogy reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.