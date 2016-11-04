BRIEF-Realogy Q3 earnings per share $0.74

Nov 4 Realogy Holdings Corp :

* Realogy Holdings Corp - for full year 2016, company expects homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 pct to 4 pct year-over-year

* For q4 of 2016, realogy expects to achieve overall homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 pct to 5 pct year-over-year

* Realogy Holdings Corp - Realogy also expects to deliver operating ebitda of between $750 million and $770 million for fy

* Realogy Holdings - expects to realize over $30 million in actual savings in 2016, is on track to reach annualized run-rate savings target of $60 million in 2017

* Realogy reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S