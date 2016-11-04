BRIEF-Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results

Nov 4 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results, passenger traffic growth of 24%

* Volaris says network load factor for October reached 83.4%, an increase of 3.3 percentage points year over year

* Volaris says in Oct 2016 increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles (ASMS), by 16.8% y-o-y

* Volaris says in Oct 2016, Volaris increased domestic and international ASMS by 17.2% and 16.1%, respectively