BRIEF-Revlon reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 Revlon Inc

* Revlon reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $745.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

