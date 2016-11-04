版本:
BRIEF-MoSys Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Mosys Inc

* MoSys Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* MoSys Inc says royalty and other revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $0.4 million, compared with $0.3 million in previous quarter

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

