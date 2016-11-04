版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Full House Resorts announces results for third quarter of 2016

Nov 4 Full House Resorts Inc

* Full House Resorts announces results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue rose 21.9 percent to $41.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐