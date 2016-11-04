版本:
BRIEF-FirstEnergy announces third quarter financial results

Nov 4 Firstenergy Corp

* FirstEnergy announces third quarter financial results

* FirstEnergy corp says raises and narrows 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.90 to $1.30

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 revenue $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.01 billion

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

