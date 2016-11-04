版本:
BRIEF-Scripps reports third-quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps reports third-quarter 2016 results

* E. W. Scripps co says election-year political advertising for television division was $26.9 million in Q3

* Scripps says we expect full-year political advertising to be about $100 million.

* Qtrly digital revenue grew 45 percent

* Sees Q4 television revenue up mid-30 percent range

* Sees Q4 digital revenue up in low 40 percent range

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $233 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

