2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Preformed Line Products reports Q3 earnings per share $0.92

Nov 4 Preformed Line Products Co

* Preformed Line Products announces third quarter and first nine months 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 sales $88.3 million versus $89.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

