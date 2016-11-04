版本:
BRIEF-Genvec reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 4 Genvec Inc

* Genvec reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $173,000

* For 2016, Genvec continues to anticipate a cash burn between $6.0 million and $6.5 million

* Believe existing resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

