版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Nov 4 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $70.8 million

* As of October 31, 2016, Lindblad segment had 95% of full year 2016 projected guest ticket revenues on books Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐