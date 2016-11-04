版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-GE completes spin off, demerger of Bank BPH Core Bank to Alior Bank

Nov 4 General Electric Co

* GE completes spin off and demerger of Bank BPH Core Bank to Alior Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

