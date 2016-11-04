版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure reports pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

Nov 4 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp :

* Says secondary offering of 2.87 million common shares priced at $81.90per share

* Macquarie Infrastructure corporation announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐