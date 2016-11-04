BRIEF-Moog Q4 earnings per share $0.92

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Moog Inc :
* Consolidated year-end 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion.
* Moog Inc - forecasts 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.20
* Moog inc says forecast full year 2017 operating margins of 10.3 pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Moog reports fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $619 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.44 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.