BRIEF-TDS qrtrly diluted EPS $0.11

Nov 4 Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* Telephone And Data Systems Inc - 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11

* TDS reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $1.301 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

