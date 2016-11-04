版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Reunion Gold to sell asset for $10 million

Nov 4 Reunion Gold Corp

* Reunion gold enters into a definitive agreement to sell its Matthews Ridge Manganese Project

* Bosai will pay to reunion a total amount of $10 million of which $5 million is payable at closing

* To sell all of its rights, title and interest in Matthews Ridge Manganese Project to Bosai Minerals Group Co

* Reunion Gold enters into a definitive agreement to sell its Matthews Ridge Manganese Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐