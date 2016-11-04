版本:
BRIEF-Ibex reports results for the year ended July 31

Nov 4 Ibex Technologies Inc

* Believes it has sufficient funds to meet obligations, planned expenditures for ensuing twelve months as they fall due

* Ibex reports results for the year ended july 31, 2016

* Q4 sales c$861,800 versus c$1.249 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

