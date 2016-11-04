版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi starts phase 3 trial of pompe disease treatment

Nov 4 Sanofi Sa

* Sanofi genzyme begins pivotal phase 3 trial of neogaa investigational second-generation therapy for pompe disease

* Sanofi genzyme begins pivotal phase 3 trial of neogaa investigational second-generation therapy for pompe disease

