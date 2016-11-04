版本:
BRIEF-TC Pipelines posts Q3 net income of $0.65/unit

Nov 4 TC Pipelines LP:

* TC Pipelines LP announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly net income per common unit - basic and diluted $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

