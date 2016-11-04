版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-FBR & Co Q3 loss per share $7.88

Nov 4 FBR & Co

* FBR & Co reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $7.88

* Q3 revenue $19.3 million versus $25.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐