BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital to raise $1.1 mln in private placement

Nov 4 Bridgeline Digital Inc:

* Bridgeline Digital to raise $1.1 million in private placement

* The private placement is anticipated to close on or about November 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

