BRIEF-American Capital Senior Floating reports net investment income

Nov 4 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd

* American Capital Senior Floating reports net investment income of $0.31 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

