BRIEF-Jason Industries reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 Jason Industries Inc

* Jason Industries reports third quarter 2016 results

* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge to earnings of approximately $1.5 million in first half of 2017

* Expect Q4 demand to remain challenged with a more significant impact to higher margin products

* For 2016, Jason now expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $62 to $65 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $170.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2016 sales $695 million to $705 million

* Q3 sales fell 0.6 percent to $170.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: