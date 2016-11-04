BRIEF-Jason Industries reports third quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Jason Industries Inc
* Jason Industries reports third quarter 2016 results
* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge to earnings of approximately $1.5 million in first half of 2017
* Expect Q4 demand to remain challenged with a more significant impact to higher margin products
* For 2016, Jason now expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $62 to $65 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $170.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Sees fy 2016 sales $695 million to $705 million
* Q3 sales fell 0.6 percent to $170.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.