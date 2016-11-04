版本:
BRIEF-Jim kilman joins board of directors at Alpha-En corporation

Nov 4 Alpha-en Corp

* Jim kilman joins board of directors at Alpha-En corporation

* Alpha-En corp says following appointment of Kilman, board has expanded to four directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

