版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-TC Pipelines says qtrly net income per common unit $0.65

Nov 4 Tc Pipelines Lp -

* Says qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.65

* Says qtrly transmission revenues $91 million versus. $83 million

* Announces 2016 third quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐