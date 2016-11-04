版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Cellular reports third quarter eps $0.20

Nov 4 United States Cellular Corp -

* United states cellular corp - 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United states cellular corp- in q3 of 2016, u.s. Cellular terminated a naming rights agreement and recognized a charge of $13 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly arpu $47.08 versus $58.12

* Qtrly postpaid churn rate 1.34% versus 1.28%

* u.s. Cellular reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $1.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

