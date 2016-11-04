BRIEF-Transalta Q3 non-GAAP loss C$0.04/shr

Nov 4 Transalta Corp

* Transalta reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share C$0.04

* Q3 loss per share C$0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $620 million versus $641 million

* Transalta Corp says expect to increase liquidity by year-end by executing against our project finance plan

* Transalta Corp says incremental liquidity will be used to complete construction of south hedland and repay maturing debt in 2017