BRIEF-Nathan's Famous reports Q2 eps $0.60

Nov 4 Nathan's Famous Inc -

* Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue $28.01 million versus $30.62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

