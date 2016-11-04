BRIEF-CenturyLink reaches agreement to sell data centers

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Centurylink Inc :
* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and colocation business to a consortium led by BC Partners and Medina Capital
* Centurylink plans to use net proceeds from this sale to partly fund its acquisition of level 3 communications
* Centurylink - will receive $2.15 billion in cash and minority stake valued at $150 million in consortium's newly-formed global secure infrastructure company
* BC Partners/Medina-led consortium will assume ownership of Centurylink's portfolio of 57 data centers at closing
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.