BRIEF-SpartanNash to acquire Caito Foods Service

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 SpartanNash Co
* SpartanNash announces definitive agreement to acquire Caito Foods Service
* Transaction expected to be accretive to full year 2017 earnings
* SpartanNash Co - Spartannash will purchase certain assets of Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport for approximately $217.5 million in cash
* Will acquire Caito's produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business, fresh kitchen facility
* Spartannash co - purchase price will be funded with proceeds from SpartanNash's asset-based lending facility.
* Caito and BRT will become part of SpartanNash's food distribution segment following close of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.