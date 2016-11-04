版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Syntel appoints Rakesh Khanna interim CEO

Nov 4 Syntel Inc

* Syntel announces leadership changes

* Appointment of Rakesh Khanna, formerly chief operating officer, as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

