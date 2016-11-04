版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Chembio to acquire RVR diagnostics, establish operations in Southeast Asia

Nov 4 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio agrees to acquire Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics and establish operations in Southeast Asia

* Chembio Diagnostics Inc - Chembio will pay up to $1.5 million in cash and up to $2 million in Chembio stock for the acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

