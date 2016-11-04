版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare board appoints two new independent directors

Nov 4 Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare Corp board appoints two new independent directors

* Tenet Healthcare says appointment of two new independent directors, John Byrnes and Peter Wilver

* Tenet Healthcare says Tenet's board now consists of 14 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

