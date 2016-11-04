BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares to acquire First Menasha Bancshares

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Nicolet Bankshares Inc
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc to acquire First Menasha Bancshares Inc
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Deal for approximately $76.6 million
* Total deal consideration to consist of between 25 percent cash/75 percent stock and 40 percent cash/60 percent stock
* Nicolet Bankshares - First menasha shareholders shall have right to receive cash of $131.50/share and/or 3.411 shares of co's stock for each share
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Estimates high single-digit EPS accretion in 2018 from deal and tangible book earn-back period of less than five years
* Intends to appoint two members of first Menasha's current board of directors
* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.