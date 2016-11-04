版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-PSEG Solar acquires 16.8 MW solar project from Ecoplexus

Nov 4 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* PSEG Solar Source acquires 16.8 MW solar project from Ecoplexus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

