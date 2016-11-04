版本:
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Q3 revenue up 5 pct to $33.1 mln

Nov 4 Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 5 percent to $33.1 million

* Says adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 10 percent

* Affirms its forecast of a low double-digit percentage increase in adjusted ebitda for 2016

* On-Track to achieve full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

